Neil Ramsey of the Northern Counties Builders Federation with last year’s Wonder Challenge winners, St Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy.

Budding builders at schools in South Tyneside are being invited to try their hand at running a construction company.

Northern Counties Builders Federation (NCBF) is launching it’s annual Schools Built Environment Wonder Challenge – where Year 8 pupils compete to win the contract to redevelop a chosen ‘brownfield’ area of land and prepare a bid for the development of a new sustainable transport system.

The prize, as well as learning about the construction sector, is £500 for the team and £500 for their school.

Last year’s winner was the team from St Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy in Sunderland.

The competition involves the youngsters setting up a construction company to design and develop a sustainable transport system for their local area.

The new transport system must be functional and environmentally friendly, encouraging the public to use the system rather than driving and parking their cars in city centres.

That will involve researching some of the careers involved, conducting market research and developing designs accordingly.

They then have to create a model of the design and sell the ideas to a panel of expert judges.

The competition was established nearly 20 years ago and relaunched last year by the NCBF, supported by Constructing Excellence in the North East (CENE).

NCBF president, Angela Carney, said: “The relaunch of the Wonder challenge last year was very successful, with many schools taking part, all of whom put forward outstanding proposals.

“The building sector is dynamic and forward-looking, offering amazing careers for young people and the Wonder Challenge is one of a range of initiatives that industry bodies in the region are delighted to support.”

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive of CENE, said: “The Wonder Challenge not only allows students to think creatively within a team but it also helps their personal development in areas such as presentation skills, leadership, time management and self-confidence.

“Moreover, it allows them the opportunity to liaise and interact with professionals working in the built environment, including access to industry experts, site visits and, potentially, visiting lecturers.”

She added: “We want the students to really enjoy the whole process involved in the challenge and to come away wanting to learn more about the careers available in our sector.”

The competition will officially launch in schools on December 9.

For more details, go to [email protected]