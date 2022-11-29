Concerns have been raised about the length of time outstanding schools have been left without being inspected after hundreds of previously outstanding schools – including six across Sunderland and South Tyneside – have been downgraded following recent inspections.

Schools judged outstanding had been exempt from routine inspection, with many of these schools going on average 13 years since their last inspection.

This rule was lifted in 2020 and in the last academic year (2021-2022) Ofsted has inspected 370 of these schools, with only 17 per cent maintaining their outstanding status.

The dramatic downturn in Ofsted grades has raised concerns from Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman who said: “Regular inspection gives parents confidence in the quality of their child’s school. Exempting outstanding schools deprived parents of up-to-date information. It also left a lot of schools without the constructive challenge that regular inspection provides.

“These outcomes show that removing a school from scrutiny does not make it better.”

However, the new judgements and their validity have been questioned by the teaching unions.

National Education Union secretary Kevin Courtney said: “Far from demonstrating the value of Ofsted, this report shows that the inspectorate makes no material positive difference to schools.

“Schools must be accountable, but Ofsted is thoroughly discredited in the eyes of school leaders, staff and parents. Its findings are frequently unreliable and invalid.”

Check out the seven schools in Sunderland and South Tyneside which were judged outstanding at their previous inspections and their new judgements following being reinspected.

Undefined: readMore

1. Previously outstanding schools Concerns have been raised following the number of previously outstanding schools which have been downgraded following their latest Ofsted inspections. Photographs: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Fulwell Junior School Fulwell Junior School in Sunderland was judged outstanding in its latest Ofsted inspection on May 9, 2022. It was also judged outstanding at its previous inspection on November 30, 2006. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. St Michael's Catholic Primary School St Michael's Catholic Primary School in Houghton-le-Spring was judged good following its latest Ofsted inspection on June 26, 2022. It was judged outstanding at its previous inspection on November 5, 2007. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School in Penshaw was judged as requiring improvement following its latest Ofsted inspection on July 13, 2022. It was judged outstanding at its previous inspection on January 15, 2007. Photo: Dominic Lipinski Photo Sales