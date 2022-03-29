South Shields FC teams up with school for project helping pupils into world of work

Epinay pupils getting work experience under the SSFC Foundation scheme

The South Shields FC Foundation and Jarrow’s Epinay School staged the club’s first ‘school takeover’ this week – part of a project aimed at helping Year 10 and 11 students get experience in some of the job roles and voluntary activities at the club.

SSFC Foundation manager Steve Camm said: “We are delighted to be working on this project with our friends at Epinay School which we hope will be of benefit to the students.

“Our role within the community is about so much more than what happens on the pitch on a Saturday. The social impact we create is equally important to us.

“Part of that is creating volunteering and employment opportunities for local people who in turn deliver activities that support the health and well-being of our community.”

He added: “We do so much more than football – press and media, accountancy, office administration, retail sales, hospitality and sports coaching to name just some.”

The project with Epinay, which is based in Clervaux Terrace, Jarrow, started on Friday, when students attended a public consultation event related to proposals for the development and improvement of Harton Welfare, where the Foundation is based.

Epinay pupils helped to consult with some of the club’s first-team players and trustees of the Miners Welfare, asking key questions and recording the answers to be included in the consultation report.

Catering students have also spent time at the Welfare and served breakfast to the players ahead of training, while those with a keener interest in sport delivered a session to players after training.

Further activities are planned – with children set to gain an insight into the management, medical and pitch departments of the club, before helping out with stewarding and hospitality at Saturday’s home game against Stafford Rangers.

Epinay School caters for up to 215 students – aged from four to 19 – with a wide range of special educational and complex needs.