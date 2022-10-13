Ofsted inspectors described the school as an “oasis of calm” in which pupils feel safe and happy and lead inspector Michael Reeves was particularly impressed with the academy’s curriculum.

He said: “Leaders and staff have high expectations for all pupils. They plan and adapt the curriculum to meet pupils’ needs and interests. Teaching of reading, writing and mathematics helps pupils to successfully secure the basics.

"In other subjects, teachers motivate pupils to learn important knowledge and skills. Effective use of educational visits provides pupils with experiences that link well to teaching in school.”

He also described the academy as an “inclusive school” and was fulsome in his praise for the provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) which he said led to pupils achieving well.

After being informed of the judgement, Mrs Murphy said: “We are really pleased with the report and over the moon with what the inspector said. I’m particularly pleased he recognised the behaviour of the children, which he described as exemplary.

"We are all really proud to work at this school and I’m pleased the report recognises the commitment and dedication of the staff who always work really hard. They all want the best for the children.”

Headteacher Tina Murphy and pupils Harvey Marshall, seven, Vincent Todd, 10, Amelia Atkinson, 10, and Maizie Mcfarlane, 10, give a big thumbs up to the school's good Ofsted judgement.

It was a sentiment shared by the children who were also “proud” of the judgement.

Year 6 pupil Amelia Atkinson, 10, said: “I’m really proud we’ve been judged to be a good school. The teachers give us a great education. My favourite subjects are Art and Music.”

Harvey Marshall, seven, added: “I’m really happy we’ve been judged to be a good school. I like everything about my school and I love my Maths and Art lessons.”

Headteacher Tina Murphy alongside pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England Academy.

One of those to be questioned by inspectors was Year 6 pupil Vincent Todd.

Vincent, 10, said: “The inspectors asked me about what I was doing and what I thought of the school. I was really nervous.

