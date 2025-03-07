South Shields nursery celebrates 25th anniversary by launching a community library

A South Shields nursery is celebrating turning 25-years-old.

The community at West Park Kindergarten, on West Park Road, held a day of celebrations on Thursday, March 6, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the South Shields nursery.

The nursery, which was previously a police station, was originally opened in March 2000 by Eamonn Gribben as Noah’s Ark Nursery before the name changed to West Park Kindergarten, in 2014.

West Park Kindergarten’s 25th anniversary coincided with World Book Day, so staff themed the celebrations around the work of renowned children’s author Julia Donaldson, whose ‘Monkey Puzzle’ is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Staff and children at West Park Kindergarten have celebrated the nursery's 25th anniversary. | Other 3rd Party

In keeping with the book theme, West Park Kindergarten officially opened its own community library, which is available for both nursery families and the wider community to use - with Eamonn on hand to cut the ribbon.

She said: “We are really lucky to be located in a diverse community, we care for children from all walks of life and enjoy getting to know them and their families.

Eamonn was on hand to officially launch the nursery's community library. | Other 3rd Party

“In more recent times we achieved our first Outstanding grading from Ofsted in 2022, which was fantastic as it recognised the hard work and devotion of our exceptional practitioners.

“Our anniversary event coincided with our World Book Day celebrations, so we created a fun-filled day centred around our children’s favourite author, Julia Donaldson.

“We also launched our very own community library, which is not just for our nursery families but to the entire community to provide children with the provision to expand their reading opportunities at home.

Nursery owner Eamonn Gribben pictured on the structure of the nursery before it opened. | Other 3rd Party

“I would like to thank the staff both past and present for their commitment and dedication as that has made all our achievements possible, as well as a huge thank you to our families and local community for their continuous support.”

You can find out more about West Park Kindergarten by visiting: https://www.westparkkindergarten.com/.