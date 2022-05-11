South Shields nursery children take part in project to protect the sea

The pre-school children from Beach Hill Nursery in South Shields have been learning about recycled materials and what's good and bad for the environment.

The children have took part in a number of activities including:

:: A recycled materials hunt, looking around our setting for recycled and non-recycled materials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Beach Hill Nursery reading the story "somebody swallowed stanley" about a plastic bag that got lost in the ocean.

:: Reading the story Somebody Swallowed Stanley about a plastic bag that got lost in the ocean.

:: Water play with sea creatures and plastics where they had to use the tweezers to pick out the thing that didn't belong in the sea.

The nursery said the children became concerned about the sea creatures and how they can be affected by rubbish.

Children from Beach Hill Nursery tidying up the beach

Staff and children took a trip down to the beach with their litter-pickers to clean up the beach to protect the sea creatures and make the beach a tidier place for visitors.

Gemma Brown, who manages Beach Hill Nursery alongside the owner of the nursery Lisa Nash, said: “We are so proud of them all showing such care and concern for their environment that they are growing up in. They are going home talking about how important it is to put rubbish in the bin and not on the streets as it might blow into the sea.

"It's amazing to see the knowledge our children are gaining and using it with in their everyday lives sharing something they are passionate about. The children have expressed they would like to continue to litter pick on the beach and continue to care for the sea creatures.”