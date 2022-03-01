South Shields nursery children thrilled by special card from the Queen - sent directly from Windsor Castle

Children at Nurserytime South Shields have been learning about the Queen ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations later this year.

To help mark the occasion, they decided to send Her Majesty a card and letter congratulating her on her record-breaking reign.

And they were thrilled to receive a thank you card back from the Queen, sent from her royal residence.

Children at Nurserytime South Shields with their card from the Queen.

It included a letter from her Lady in Waiting telling the children ‘the Queen was glad to hear from you’ and ‘greatly appreciated the nice things you said’.

Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime South Shields, said: “The children have been discovering more about our Monarch, her role and her upcoming Jubilee.

"They learned that this particular Jubilee is a special one, marking 70 years of service to the United Kingdom on 6th February 2022. They decided to take the time to create their own sparkly card to post to The Queen in the hope she would reply to their letter and card.

“Just over a week later the children of Nurserytime received a very special letter in the post, directly from Windsor Castle.

Children at Nurserytime South Shields sent a special card to the Queen.

"It contained a card and letter with a special 'thank' you message for the children from The Queen's lady-in-waiting! The children really enjoyed reading their letter and particularly liked the blue hat that The Queen was wearing on the photograph on the card.”

There are big plans to mark the Platinum Jubilee across the country, and South Tyneside will see street parties, celebrations and a beacon-lighting as part of its own events programme for the occasion, taking place at the beginning of June.

Helen said the children and staff at Nurserytime were looking forward to joining in with their own celebrations.

The card from the Queen.

“The children of Nurserytime plan to mark the Jubilee in June alongside the scheduled 'national moments of reflection' with a special party celebration and learn more about the importance of her role in society,” she said.

The letter from the Queen's Lady in Waiting.