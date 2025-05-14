South Shields nursery scores top marks with parents

Nurserytime South Shields manager Helen Coulson, second left, with from left, staff members Holly Atkinson, Helen Allan and Jane Burns.

A nursery in South Shields is celebrating four years of being one of the top rated child care centres in the North East.

Nurserytime, which is based in Beach Road, South Shields, has been recognised – for the fourth year running – as one of the top 20 child care centres in the region.

The accolade came in the annual DayNurseries.co.uk survey – the UK’s largest day nursery review website and is based on feedbank from parents.

Nurserytime manager, Helen Coulson, said she is very proud of the achievement.

She said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this award.

"It’s a true testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team."

She added: “We strive every day to create a warm, stimulating, and safe environment where our children can thrive and it’s wonderful to see that this has been recognised by the families we support."

Nurserytime South Shields received the award based on “consistently outstanding” reviews from parents, guardians, and carers who praised its “nurturing environment, dedicated staff, and focus on early years development.”

Each review by DayNurseries.co.uk considers a range of factors, including staff, facilities, learning resources, cleanliness, and overall care.

This recognition places the nursery among the elite childcare providers in the region, reflecting its commitment to excellence and the wellbeing of every child in its care.

Ms Coulson added: “We would also like to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to each and every one of our families who took the time to leave such glowing feedback.”.

Nurserytime South Shields organises a range of activities for children in its care – including yoga lessons to promote mental health, safety visits from the police and fire brigade, a local dental surgery to promote oral health and have also supported local food banks to promote the importance of supporting the local community.

Nurserytime has three sites in South Tyneside.

In addition to Nurserytime South Shields, it also has a centre in Victoria Road West, in Hebburn, and also runs the Yellow Wellies Nursery in the revamped the former police station in Victoria Road, Hebburn.

Later this year, it is also aiming to open Nurserytime Sunderland in the Cornhill Centre on Goschen Street.