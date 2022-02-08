Annalise Allen, assistant head of pupil and staff wellbeing at Westoe Crown Primary School (left) alongside pupil and parents with the award.

Westoe Crown Primary School has been chosen for the Diabetes UK ‘Good Diabetes Care in School Award 2021’ because of the support it provides to students with the condition, the help it offers to manage their diabetes safely, and the care it takes to include them in all school activities.

The recognition scheme aims to raise awareness of the vital role good diabetes care in school plays in keeping students safe, supporting them to achieve full academic potential and promoting their personal development. This year has been especially important in ensuring school children with type 1 diabetes are being kept safe and still receive an education.

Steve Price, headteacher at Westoe Crown Primary School, said: “We are delighted to receive this award − it’s not only recognition of how seriously we take type 1 diabetes in our school, but also of our commitment to ensure all children and young people have access to the same opportunities, no matter if they have a long-term health condition or not.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We work very closely with the parents, school staff and the students themselves to make sure that the right care is in place so that they can participate in all activities and reach their full academic potential.”

Clare Howarth, Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK, said: “Every child and young person with diabetes deserves to have the same opportunities as their friends at school.

“We’re delighted to award Westoe Crown Primary School our Good Care in School Award, and congratulate the team for doing a fantastic job of supporting students with type 1 diabetes throughout 2021.

“We urge all schools in South Shields to follow their shining example so that children and young people stay healthy and get the best from their education.”

Type 1 diabetes is a serious, lifelong condition where blood glucose levels are too high because the body can't make a hormone called insulin.

No one knows exactly what causes it, but it’s not to do with being overweight and it isn’t currently preventable. It is treated by daily insulin doses – taken either by injections or via an insulin pump.

People with type 1 diabetes need to check their blood glucose levels using a blood glucose testing device several times a day. This is important because over a long period of time, high glucose levels in the blood can lead to the development of complications. But with the right treatment and care, the long-term effects of diabetes and high glucose levels can be managed.

For more information about supporting a child living with type 1 diabetes in school, visit: Diabetes in Schools | Diabetes UK

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.