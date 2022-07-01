South Shields pupils to star in their own performance of Matilda

Mortimer Community College is set to host a performance of Matilda featuring pupils from the school who took part in auditions for the show.

The school is proud to present Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR, an adaption from the full-length musical which was based on the book by Roald Dahl, and features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The show will tell the story of Matilda, an intelligent young girl with psychokinetic powers, who lives with cruel parents who find her to be a nuisance, a lousy little worm. On her first day of school she captures the attention of Miss Honey played by Siena B and Lexi V who is a kind teacher and the two form a wonderful friendship.

The cast ready for the performance at Mortimer.

Unfortunately, the school is ruled by mean headmistress Miss Trunchbull played by Aaron B and Lailah W, who hates children and punishes them. Matilda is determined to change her story, but will her cleverness and courage be enough to withstand the reign of Miss Trunchbull?

John Stephenson, artistic Director and music teacher at Mortimer’ said: “The talent within Mortimer is exceptional and we were inundated with fantastic auditions.

"Due to this, we have two casts for the main characters.”

The performance will take place Tuesday, July 5 to Thursday, July 7, at 6.30pm at the school. Tickets are £5 and concession £3.