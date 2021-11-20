South Shields' Ridgeway Primary Academy praised by Ofsted for 'warm and friendly' learning environment after receiving a good judgement
Ridgeway Primary Academy has been praised by Ofsted inspectors for being a “warm and friendly school” after being judged as good following its latest inspection.
The school in Park Avenue was commended for its curriculum which has been “designed to meet pupils needs”, the delivery of lessons by teachers who “make learning fun and interesting” and the good behaviour of pupils.
After receiving the report, headteacher Alex Golden said: “I’m extremely proud of the children, staff and community in helping us to keep moving our school’s journey forward. Since our last inspection five years ago there has been a lot of change and we have doubled our intake.”
Mr Golden was particularly pleased the report recognised the holistic learning and development experienced by children at the school.
Lead inspector Michael Reeves said: “The curriculum goes beyond the national curriculum subjects. There is a focus on supporting both pupils’ personal
development and academic achievement. Regular visits and visitors enrich pupils’ knowledge and understanding.
"The school has a wide range of clubs, including breakfast club. After school there are several clubs to encourage active lifestyles and creativity. Older pupils visit the local college and all pupils attend a ‘farm’ school, where they develop their resilience, teamwork and cooperation.”
Mr Golden added: “I’m pleased the report has recognised the strength of our curriculum and the fact we go the extra mile. We are more than just a school which teaches children their academic lessons and I think this has been captured in the report.”
The report also praised the prioritisation of reading and “nurturing” of each child’s personal development. The “good manners” of pupils was also highlighted as was the fact they “listen attentively and work hard”.
Inspectors also praised the provision for children with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND)
The report stated: “Teachers and staff thoughtfully deliver lessons which help pupils succeed. This includes pupils with SEND. These pupils receive effective support from teachers and teaching assistants.
"Teaching is well matched to their needs while at the same time ensuring they can achieve their best. Teachers make effective use of resources to support pupils’ learning."