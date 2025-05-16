A South Shields school has lost its ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

St Wilfrid's RC College, on Temple Park Road, in South Shields was visited by Ofsted inspectors on April 8 and 9, following which the school was given a new rating.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer give schools an overall rating, but instead, rate schools on key areas such as the quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision.

St Wilfrid’s had previously maintained an ‘Outstanding’ rating since October 2018.

However, the most recent inspection gave the following ratings:

The quality of education : ‘Requires improvement’.

: ‘Requires improvement’. Behaviour and attitudes : ‘Requires improvement’.

: ‘Requires improvement’. Personal development : ‘Good’.

: ‘Good’. Leadership and management : ‘Requires improvement’.

: ‘Requires improvement’. Sixth-form provision: ‘Good’.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors noted that pupils have a “mixed” experience, learning is “sometimes disrupted”, and although it isn’t common, pupils “lack confidence” in how well bullying is addressed.

The report states: “Pupils’ experience at the school is mixed. Pupils know the ‘St Wilfrid’s Way’.

“Many strive to live up to the school’s values of respect, responsibility and resilience.

“However, some pupils do not follow the school’s rules and expectations.

“Pupils’ learning is sometimes disrupted. Poor behaviour can also affect their social times. Pupils are safe at the school. Bullying is not common.

“However, pupils lack confidence in how well bullying or behaviour concerns are addressed.”

Inspectors did note that the school’s sixth-form provision is a supportive environment, with students engaging well in their lessons.

The report added: “In the sixth form, students attend well and are punctual to lessons.

“They show commitment to their studies. Students enjoy effective support and feedback from teachers.”

Catherine Lennox, the school’s headteacher, has been in post since September. She has stated that the new leadership team has already started to act upon a new behaviour policy at St Wilfrid’s.

She said: “As headteacher in post since September, it was pleasing that Ofsted recognised that ‘leaders have a strong vision for the school’ and ‘they are committed to improvements for the pupils and the community’.

“Since arriving at the school, our new senior leadership team has begun bringing about change to secure the very best provision for all.

“Beginning with our new behaviour curriculum, known as ‘The St Wilfrid’s Way’, we have been developing behaviours and securing a culture of respect, responsibility and resilience.

“A new behaviour policy in the spring term has made further inroads in ensuring that all pupils are supported to meet our expectations.

“It has had a significant impact with an 80% reduction in behaviours which do not meet our expectations.”

The school has also confirmed that the summer term will see it unveil its new behaviour support facility, titled ‘The Haven’, which will be staffed by new, experienced and dedicated behaviour support staff for pupils, including those with SEMH (social, emotional, mental health needs).

A new SEND (specials needs and/or disabilities) base, which will be known as The Nest, is also being developed on site.

Mrs Lennox added: “We have started to see the impact of this work in our everyday culture around school.

“However, it is still early days, and we recognise that we have further to go in securing the highest of standards and will continue to work with staff to ensure that this is fully realised.

“At St Wilfrid’s we have much to be proud of, but we have a higher ambition for all our pupils, and I look forward to welcoming our next inspection where we can celebrate the success of our many planned improvements.”

You can view the full Ofsted report by visiting: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50277179.

