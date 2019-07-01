South Shields students put on their running shoes for Cancer Research Race for Life
More than 700 South Shields school pupils and staff put on their running shoes to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Pupils aged 11-15 years, from Mortimer Community College, took part in the Race for Life event.
Around 750 students, from Year 7 to Year 10, took turns to complete the one-mile race, which was held in the school grounds on Mortimer Road in South Shields on Friday, June 28.
Students raised their own sponsorship money ahead of the event, with the total amount donated to the charity yet to be announced.
Members of staff also joined them on running the track, including headteacher Simon Hignett.
Mr Hignett commented: “It’s great to see so many students and staff being active to raise money for such a fantastic cause.
“Students were encouraged to raise their own sponsorship money, and the grand total will be announced in the next week.”
Students also designed their own back-sign to wear for the race, dedicated to someone they know who is suffering from cancer, with a prize for the best design from each year group.
The school also held the day as non-uniform for both staff and students, with everyone donating £1 to the charity.
The Race for Life event was organised by Holly Cooper, lead practitioner for health and wellbeing at Mortimer Community College.
Ms Copper said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to South Tyneside Council for donating the inflatable as an activity for the afternoon.”