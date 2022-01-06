South Tyneside charity works with teenage girls on new period campaign

Some of the young people who wrote the letter in their Girls Standing Up hoodie.

Bright Futures, a charity which works with young girls and women aged four to 25 to give them a better future, has been busy working on a new project about periods.

The charity is currently running its Girls Standing Up Campaign, a project which aims to empower young women and tackle Violence Against Women and Girls and issues affecting females. As part of the project teenage girls from South Tyneside have been working with the charity with issues they’ve faced when it comes to periods.

The girls who have named themselves ‘Fearless Female Ambassadors’ wanted to improve the experience when it comes to girls having periods in school. Many of the girls found they were denied access to the toilet during lesson times which they found distressing particularly when on their period. They found it embarrassing explaining to teachers, particularly male teachers why they needed the toilet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girls came up with the idea of making ‘period passes’ which they’d show to their teacher and grant them access to the toilet with no questions asked. They also developed the idea of alternatively using a code word system with their teachers.

Following this the girls have written a letter describing their experiences which they believe many girls will relate to and presenting their ideas of the ‘period pass’ and code word system.

Hannah Woodward, Youth Apprentice worker at Bright Futures who has been working with the girls said: “The girls have been so passionate and worked so hard on this project and we’re all so proud to see the work they’ve put in”.

"The letter the girls wrote is so professional and articulate which is fantastic to see considering their age. They’ve really taken the lead on this project themselves.”

The team at Bright Futures have been blown away by the girls' determination and commitment to the project.

The letter has now been sent to secondary schools across South Tyneside where they hope the idea will be implemented. It is hoped the idea will catch on further afield making it easier for girls to deal with their periods when at school.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.