The talented learners clinched first place in five categories and came second or third in several others, and one was highly commended.

Success at the annual Association of Hairdressers and Therapists event was made extra special because the college has not entered for a decade.

Lecturers have praised the level 2, 3 and 4 students, aged 17 to 35, for their pre-competition dedication and in-event professionalism.

Hair and beauty students wowed at the event.

Tracey Thompson, the South Shields-based college’s hair and beauty quality coordinator, said: “They put in a lot of hard work into their particular specialism in the run up to the competition.

“That saw them enter other events as preparation and there was also extra learning at the college.

“Their enthusiasm meant they were happy to get up bright and early for the first day of the competition, setting out at 6am and then competing later that day.

“They stayed overnight in Blackpool and repeated their efforts on day two, showing the same professionalism and high skill level.

Mollie Lucas and Andrea Shotton.

“The college had not taken part in this competition for quite a while, which makes the students’ achievements even better.

“They were unfazed by any pressure and showed tremendous determination to do their very best. They are a credit to the college.”

First places went to Mica Cape, Marisol Pilman and Chloe Peart in the Make-up, Gender Transformation and Gel Nails categories respectively.

Also sealing top spot were Molly Burman in Body Massage and Andrea Shotton in Fashion Blow Dry.

Ellen Alexander, Tia Robertson, Molly Burman and Lacasha Judson.

Second places went to Sandra Krasowska, in the Classical Twenties category, Lacasha Judson in Editorial, and Tia Robertson in Body Massage.

Andrea Shotton claimed third place in Long Hair Down, as did Mollie Lucas and Marisol Rodriguez in Fantasy, while Bethany Lake was highly commended in Body Art.

College models who took part in the event, held at the Norbreck Castle Hotel, were Ellen Alexander, Kazia Berry, Olivia Turvey, Laura Harris and Elle May Young.

Around 150 students from across the North East take part in highly-rated hair and beauty programmes at the college, which is part of Tyne Coast College.

Kasia Berry and Sandra Krasowska.

More information is available by calling 0191 427 3500 or by visiting www.stc.ac.uk

Mica Cape, Molly Burman, Tia Robertson, Marisol Pillman, Mollie Lucas.

Olivia Turvey.

Lacasha Judson and Elle Mae Young.