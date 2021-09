Gazette readers have been sharing precious pictures as their children return to school for the new year, or start school for the first time.

Uniforms were ironed, bags were packed and little ones excitedly got stuck in to the new term.

Thank you to everyone who contributed and sent in a photo. You can share your own ‘back to school’ picture on our post here.

1. Kitted out Luke Dent, age 5, all ready for Year 1. Photo: Tash Louise Keighley Photo Sales

2. Next chapter Lennon starting Year 7. Photo: Kerryann Moore Photo Sales

3. Double trouble Sofia aged 7 and Oscar aged 10. Photo: Gemma Bridge Photo Sales

4. Smiler Jacob, age 5, is ready to take on Year 1! Photo: Megan Harrison Photo Sales