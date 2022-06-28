Stanleys at Bede has now been rated as Outstanding in all areas, with inspector describing the nursery as a “well-organised” and “exciting” place where children flourish and managers have high expectations for each child.

Her report adds: “Staff observe and assess children's progress very well. They show a comprehensive knowledge of children's individual learning and development needs.

"The support for all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, is highly effective.

Stanley's at Bede nursery manager Kate Garrity, children and staff, celebrate their Outstanding rated Ofsted report, with Councillor Adam Ellison (tie and white shirt).

“Staff work closely with other professionals and take on board any suggestions that they make, to help with children's development. This inclusive approach helps all children to achieve their full potential.”

The inspector also commends the excellent teaching skills of staff, strong partnership working with parents and the behaviour of children.

In her report she adds: “Children behave extremely well and respond to prompts from staff quickly. Staff have recently focused on golden rules with children. In particular, they focused on being kind. This has helped children to develop high levels of respect for each other. They are more caring towards their friends.”

Parent Lesley Shaw, whose son Daniel Costella attends the nursery, has nothing but praise for the staff.

She said: “Both my sons who have additional needs, one more complex than the other, have attended Stanleys at Bede over the last four years. We have worked together to help them both to reach their full potential and ensure they were fully prepared for their next journey to school.

“I can’t thank the staff enough for all their help. Me and my boys would not be where we are now without their support."

The nursery, which is run by South Tyneside Council, cares for 28 two to four-year-olds.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for which the staff, parents and children should all feel very proud.

"It is worth noting that that the nursery was only rated as Inadequate for six months and before then was rated as Outstanding. It is fantastic to see it receive this rating once again.”