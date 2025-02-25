Parents across the North East will soon be finding out which secondary school their child has been awarded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day is fast approaching when North East parents will discover which secondary school their children will be attending in the next academic year.

We’ve put together a guide so you can be fully prepared for National Offer Day 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National School Offer Day will take place on Monday, March 3. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

What is Secondary School National Offer Day?

The National Offer Day marks the date in which pupils and their parents/carers will find out whether or not they have been given a place at their preferred secondary school for the next academic year.

When is this year’s National Offer Day?

For 2025, the Secondary School National Offer Day falls on Monday, March 3.

This means that there isn’t long to wait to find out which secondary school your child will be attending for the 2025/26 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do I need to do on National Offer Day?

According to South Tyneside Council’s website, there are a number of key dates that parents must be aware of for National Offer Day.

These dates are as follows:

Friday, March 14: This is the initial deadline for Parents to return an acceptance slip for oversubscribed Schools only. It is also the deadline for Parents to request to place their child’s name on a waiting list or to request an appeal form for secondary Schools.

This is the initial deadline for Parents to return an acceptance slip for oversubscribed Schools only. It is also the deadline for Parents to request to place their child’s name on a waiting list or to request an appeal form for secondary Schools. Monday, March 17: Appeal forms will be sent out to Parents where requested.

Appeal forms will be sent out to Parents where requested. Tuesday, March 18: The local authority will allocate any places that have become available for oversubscribed Schools.

The local authority will allocate any places that have become available for oversubscribed Schools. Friday, March 28: Where Parents have not returned their acceptance slip for oversubscribed Schools, the local authority may withdraw the offer of the school place (community Schools only).

Where Parents have not returned their acceptance slip for oversubscribed Schools, the local authority may withdraw the offer of the school place (community Schools only). Friday, April 25: This is the deadline for appeal forms to be returned to the local authority.

This is the deadline for appeal forms to be returned to the local authority. Monday, May 12: Appeal hearing notices will be sent out to Parents.

Appeal hearing notices will be sent out to Parents. Week commencing June 2: Appeals for children’s school places will be heard.

For more information about Secondary School National Offer Day, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/1495/Secondary-school-admissions.