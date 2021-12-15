South Tyneside pupils tackle issue of knife crime with latest project

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness attends The Beacon Centre Knife Crime Project.

Students at The Beacon Centre in South Shields have been working with Northumbria Police's Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) to find out more about knife crime and the impact it has on people’s lives.

The students have engaged in education around a variety of issues relating to this topic including Laws and Sentencing, Joint Enterprise, First Aid Awareness and understanding the impact from a victim's perspective.

Pupils have learnt about about knife crime from first hand accounts of ‘Samantha’s Legacy’ – whic tells the story of Samantha Madgin, who tragically lost her life to knife crime aged just 18. Students have also experienced hands-on learning through sessions with Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service.

The Beacon Centre Knife Crime Project.

Pupils have been working with a range of organisations as part of the project and held a showcase event for parents and guardians about what they have been working on.

Kelly Hudson, one of the Senior Managers at The Beacon Centre said: “We recently held a national, virtual conference to demonstrate how the VRU is using the approach of Project Based Learning within PRUs to effectively engage with those who are often hard to reach but more likely to be impacted on by this type of issue.

"We are working closely with Newcastle University who are providing support and guidance in the development of this work. We have also received specific funding from the Home Office to help us further embed this method within PRUs.”

Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner who has been working with the students said: “Knife crime is a serious matter, and one that I am totally committed to tackling across Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, and more locally within your community. Through my VRU’s Education Team, we are working with young people and educating them on the dangers around carrying a knife, the law & consequences, and raising awareness about how they can best support their peers.

The event was filmed by VRU to be shared nationally to demonstrate what the pupils had learnt and to educate others on knife crime.

