South Tyneside school wins competition in celebration of culture

A primary school in Hebburn has won a special competition to celebrate the European Day of Languages.

Pupils of St James’ Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, dressed up in the colours of a European flag of their choice and enjoyed a day of activities, crafts, songs, storytelling and food. Families also had the opportunity to share a family recipe or cultural item on the day.

The school won the Lingotot South Tyneside Competition on social media, thanks to votes from family, friends and the community.

Headteacher Francesca Heslop said: “The children had a fantastic day taking part in activities, crafts, songs, storytelling and enjoyed some delicious food, freshly prepared by our wonderful kitchen staff with support from Chadwick’s kitchen.

“A huge thank you to Ashleigh and Claire from Lingotot South Tyneside who delivered an amazing experience to the children.

“Thank you to all of our families for their support and a special thank you to one of our Reception families for preparing a sensational sweet treat, Babovka Bundt cake!

“This event was a wonderful opportunity for the children to broaden their horizons, celebrate cultural diversity, and, of course, have lots of fun along the way!”

Mrs Heslop added: “I am immensely proud of our children for embracing European Day of Languages with such enthusiasm, curiosity and joy. Their willingness to celebrate different cultures and languages reminds us all of the importance of respect, understanding and unity in our world today.”

Nursery and Reception places are available at St James’, which will be hosting their Reception 2026 open evening on Wednesday, October 15, from 4pm to 5:30pm. For more information about St James’, visit www.stjameshebburn.co.uk