South Tyneside teenagers get their results on GCSE results day 2021
Teenagers in South Tyneside are among the many thousands of young people getting their results today after a tumultuous final two years of secondary school.
Youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.
The Shields Gazette team are visiting some schools today and speaking to pupils and teachers.
South Tyneside’s MPs have sent good luck messages to the borough’s young people.
Jarrow MP Kate Osborne said: “Good luck to all students within the Jarrow constituency and further afield receiving their GCSE and BTEC results today.
“You should all be extremely proud of what you have achieved over the past 18 months in such exceptional circumstances.”
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck said: “Good luck to everyone in South Shields getting #GCSEs2021 results today. Its been so hard for you all, whatever your results be very proud.”