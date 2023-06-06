South Tyneside term dates: When do schools break up for summer in South Shields, Hebburn, Boldon and more

Half term is now over and with schools now full of staff and students again, all eyes are on the next school break which will see classrooms across South Tyneside empty for the longest holiday of the year.

The May half term this year ran from Monday, May 29 until Friday, June 2 with children returning to schools the following Monday, but how long will those in education need to wait until their next break?

When does the summer holiday start for schools in South Tyneside?

The final few weeks of term started on Monday, June 5 and the remainder of the school year will see seven weeks of learning in classrooms across the area.

With staff and students now in school again, everyone is looking forward to Friday, July 21 when schools are encouraged to start the summer break.

Students will then return for the new academic year on Monday, September 4, giving six full weeks off to anyone in education.

These dates are set by each school and, although it is recommended to abide by the same dates as other educators, it is not a requirement. Individual school term dates can be found on the website of each individual school across the region. Schools will often send letters or messages to parents to share the latest news regarding term dates.

