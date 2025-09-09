South Tyneside’s secondary schools ranked by The Telegraph’s 2025 GCSE league table

The Telegraph has revealed its 2025 GCSE league table, which includes all eight of South Tyneside’s secondary schools.
The schools are ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40.
Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:
- English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
- Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
- Progress 8 score (5 points)
- Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
- Comparison with local authority (4 points)
- Pupil destinations (5 points)
- Entries options (3 points)
- Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
- Class size (3 points)
- Truancy (3 points)
Take a look at how South Tyneside’s secondary schools are ranked, according to The Telegraph GCSE league table.