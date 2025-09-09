South Tyneside’s secondary schools ranked by The Telegraph’s 2025 GCSE league table

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

South Tyneside’s eight secondary schools have been ranked by The Telegraph’s 2025 GCSE league table.

The schools are ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40.

The schools are ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Entries options (3 points)
  • Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Take a look at how South Tyneside’s secondary schools are ranked, according to The Telegraph GCSE league table.

Harton Academy has been awarded a score of 29/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it rated as good.

2. Harton Academy, South Shields

St Wilfrid's RC College has been awarded a score of 28/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it rated as good.

3. St Wilfrid's RC College, South Shields

St Joseph's Catholic Academy has been awarded a score of 27/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it rated as fair.

4. St Joseph's Catholic Academy, Hebburn

