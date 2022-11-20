St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating after a recent inspection by Ofsted said leaders had improved the school.

The Academy, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was inspected by Ofsted at the start of the academic year and the education regulators have now published their report.

The school’s previous inspection report was published on March, 18 2019 and stated that the school ‘Requires Improvement’.

The school received a 'Good' Ofsted rating.

Graham Findlay, lead inspector for inspection, said in his report: “Leaders have improved the school. Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), benefit from studying an ambitious curriculum and from having dedicated lessons that help them to develop as individuals."

The inspector added that “the school experience, built around a strong Catholic ethos, prepares pupils and students well for their future”.

The report found that the Mill Lane secondary school, which has 1,310 pupils with 181 at the school’s Sixth Form, that there was a “settled atmosphere” in lessons and around school with pupils feeling “safe and comfortable”.

Headteacher Peter Mitchell.

And an “ambitious” and “well designed” curriculum at the mixed school “develops and deepens pupils’ knowledge of the subjects that they study” and is adapted well for pupils with SEND.

The Ofsted inspectors also said diversity is “celebrated” in school with pupils talking “confidently” about how European languages week and Black History Month have “broadened their horizons”.

Students in the Sixth Form play an “active role” in supporting younger pupils and the focus on reading has been “intelligently” considered.

Headteacher Peter Mitchell said, “The report’s findings are a true reflection of the school, demonstrating the progress that has been made since the previous inspection.

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy were delighted with the rating.

"The significant improvements that have been made are a direct result of the hard work of the whole community of St Joseph’s including staff, pupils, parents, governors and the wider trust network.