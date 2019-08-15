St Joseph's Catholic Academy students head to leading universities after A Level results
Students at St Joseph's Catholic Academy in Hebburn are heading off to leading UK universities following results day success.
The school has reported a significant increase in the average grades achieved by students, with a higher proportion of students receiving top grades of A* and A on Thursday, August 15.
Friends Sam Doherty, 18 and James Martin, 18, have both secured a place at their first choice of Durham University to study Physics, with A*s in Physics and Maths and an A in Further Maths.
Sam said: “I was hoping to get these results today but you never want to be too confident, so it was a nice surprise.”
James added: “I’m very happy with these results, I’m definitely going to be celebrating with a free Nandos.”
Elsewhere, Byron Dodd, 18, has secured a place studying Chemical Engineering, at the University of Sheffield, and Amelia Patterick, 18, was over the moon with her place at Northumbria University to study Law. Both students received two A*s and an A.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I am really happy to get these results, I didn’t expect them at all,” said Amelia.
Head of school, Paul Mitchell, said: “We are delighted with the improved A-level results that our students have achieved this year. We have seen a significant increase in the average grade achieved for all results. There has also been an improvement in the proportion of students achieving the top grades of A*/A and those gaining AAB or better in three facilitating subjects.
“The results are a testimony to the hard work of the students, staff and support from parents.”