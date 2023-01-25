Staff at the Jarrow based nursery “felt under pressure” and had their “confidence knocked” after Little Jems was judged as requires improvement at it’s previous inspection in February and there was a huge outpouring of emotion following the good judgement.

Inspectors described how children are happy at this “friendly and welcoming nursery” and highlighted how since the last inspection training has been provided to ensure staff have a “secure understanding of how to store cleaning products”.

Following the judgement, owner Vivienne White said: “Staff were really nervous about the inspection as everyone was so disappointed last time. When I told them the judgement they all just burst into tears of relief and joy.

"We take pride in what we’re doing, and since the good judgement I’ve seen a real difference in staff morale. After the previous judgement it was really nice to retain the support of parents as without that, I think we would have gone under.”

Under the previous inspection, curriculum provision and leadership and management were raised as areas identified for improvement and in this report they have both been highlighted as a strength.

Lead inspector Dani Taylor said: “The manager has implemented a clear curriculum, ensuring children progress as they move through each age phase in the nursery.

Staff and children at Little Jems Nursery celebrating their good Ofsted report.

"Staff have identified a need to focus on developing communication and language skills. Babies happily engage in cheeky games of peekaboo, while older children demonstrate their increasing language skills as they enthusiastically make up their own songs and spells.

"Leaders and managers ensure that the premises is safe and suitable for babies and young children. The management team use a robust recruitment process alongside ongoing checks to ensure staff are suitable to work with children.”

Vivienne, who is also now running mental health therapy sessions for children and parents, added: “I’m pleased with the whole overall feel of the report, which is very positive, but I’m really pleased they recognised the strength of leadership and management, as strong leadership is vital in any organisation.”

Ms Taylor was also fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s development of children’s independence and the relationships established with parents.

Little Jems Nursery manager Jemma Coulter said it was "amazing" to get a good Ofsted judgement.

She said: “Children explore their own ideas and make their own choices. Staff encourage them to grow in independence. For example, babies make their way to the table and sit down to wait for lunch.

"Toddlers learn how to hang up their coats and take their shoes off, and older children show pride as they help with tasks, such as putting the milk away in the fridge.

"Parents are highly complimentary of the communication and support they receive and enjoy receiving detailed handovers when they collect their children.”

Following the judgement, nursery manager Jemma Coulter said: “It’s amazing and we are really proud to to get this judgement and it’s fantastic the hard work of all the staff has been recognised.

"It’s a big relief to get this judgement and the report is a reflection of what we do. The last inspection knocked our confidence and we had a big celebration after the good judgement.”

