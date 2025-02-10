Starting or restarting your career? Gain tech experience in Sunderland

Looking to step into the tech industry?

Software City

This Sunderland-based work experience opportunity could be just what you need to stand out in the job market.

There are pivotal moments in life when a little extra support can make a world of difference — whether you're transitioning from education to employment or returning to work after a break.

Software City

One effective way to build confidence and practical skills for this transition is through structured work experience.

That’s where Sunderland Software City steps in with Tech Talent X, a programme designed to help you kick-start an exciting future in the tech sector.

Who are Sunderland Software City?

Sunderland Software City supports the North East’s growing tech ecosystem by offering programmes that help individuals explore tech careers, launch businesses, and expand their organisations.

They explained more about Tech Talent X and how it could benefit you.

Software City

Who Can Join Tech Talent X?

The programme caters to college or university leavers looking to bridge the gap between education and work, as well as those returning to the workforce who need a fresh perspective on today’s evolving workplaces.

Why Participate?

The initiative is designed to help Sunderland residents enhance their employability through meaningful work experience.

Participants gain insights into the skills required for various roles and discover whether these paths align with their career goals.

The experience boosts confidence, strengthens employability skills, and provides a better understanding of recruitment processes and workplace expectations.

Software City

How Does It Work?

The programme is entirely flexible, allowing participants to choose the duration that suits them — whether that’s a few days, a week, or a longer stint.

Software City

What Will You Learn?

Participants engage in in-house projects that cover topics such as digital marketing, software development, and immersive tech.

Is It Paid?

The programme is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is supported by Sunderland City Council, Gateshead Council, and the University of Sunderland. However, the placements are voluntary and unpaid.

Software City

Who Can Apply?

Sunderland residents aged 18 and over are eligible, whether they’re fresh from college or university or returning to the workforce after some time away.

Find out more

Sunderland Software City is based at the Sunderland Software Centre, Tavistock Place, Sunderland SR1 1PB. To find out more about the programme and the company visit the website here