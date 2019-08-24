Students at closing South Shields School praised for GCSE success despite 'turbulent year'
Students at closing South Shields School have been praised for securing the GCSE grades they need for the future despite a 'turbulent' year of uncertainty around its future.
The school, based on Nevinson Avenue, will close in August 2020, following a decision by South Tyneside Council’s cabinet.
The school had been facing uncertainty after its failure to convert to an academy last year - a move prompted by an “inadequate” Ofsted report in 2017.
Because the council cannot legally support a school with that status - attempts were made to convert it to an academy.
A series of issues - including falling pupil numbers and debts attached to the school following a £24m Private Finance Initiative deal - meant it was unable to find a sponsor to make this happen.
Throughout it all, school staff have worked hard to ensure the education of pupils was not disrupted and now its GCSE students are celebrating exam success.
Results saw 80% of students gain grade 4 or above in English, 65% in maths and 61% in science. Overall combined English and maths at grade 4 or above was 59%.
Headteacher Allie Denholm said: "We are delighted with our results - another great improvement on last year.
"We are particularly happy with other results in art and photography, business studies and computer science.
"In addition, the progress of students with special educational needs was exceptional, which is testament to our work in this area.
"The progress of disadvantaged students has also improved significantly year on year.
“Our students have secured results to take them into the next stage of their education despite the difficulties faced by staff and students during this turbulent year.
"The results are testament to the expertise and dedication of all the staff, the hard work and commitment of the students and the unwavering support of parents and families - well done and thank you to all involved.”
From September 2019, no year 7 pupils will be admitted and current year 9 pupils will transfer to a new school for GCSE years.
Pupils going into Year 10 in September 2019 will move into their new school to begin their GCSEs.