Students delight in another year of exceptional results at Cardinal Hume

Gateshead Catholic School celebrates outstanding GCSE results

Cardinal Hume Catholic School’s Class of 2024 received delightful GCSE results again this year. Analysis suggests that the school’s Progress 8 score will be +0.7, placing it in the very top performing schools regionally and nationally. 85% of pupils attained grades 4 or above in Mathematics and English with 60% achieving a grade 5 or higher, both well above local, regional and national averages. Over a third of all results were the top grades of 9 to 7. Moreover, performance in the English Baccalaureate was exceptionally strong, with 55% achieving this challenging measure.

Cardinal Hume goes from strength to strength. This year, the school was graded as Outstanding under Ofsted’s tightened and exacting framework. The GCSE and A Level results this summer, some of the best in the country, provide further vindication for this judgment.

Headteacher Brendan Robson commented, “It is a delight to see such high numbers of students getting top grades across the full range of subjects, and so many achieving grades 8 and 9 across the board. They are an exemplary group of young people and I commend them today. I am very proud to see them progress to the next stage of their studies, apprenticeships or employment.”

There has been much written recently about the impact of the pandemic on this year group across the country, with students this week told in parts of the press to expect lower grades as a result of lost learning. However, students have bucked the trend at Cardinal Hume and attained exceptionally well, achieving the school’s strongest ever set of academic outcomes.

The disparity in attainment between the most disadvantaged pupils and their peers has also been a topic of discussion, with the gap widening nationally. However, at Cardinal Hume, progress scores demonstrate that the most vulnerable pupils here achieve a third grade better than non-disadvantaged pupils nationally. The school is clearly winning the battle to close the gap, which has been such a challenge – particularly in the North East region – for a number of years.

Mr Robson summed up: “I am very proud to see our students rewarded with top results again this year. Their resilience, determination and aptitude have been outstanding, and they deserve these excellent outcomes. I wish all of them a happy and healthy future as they embark on their next steps, either in Sixth Form or their other chosen pathways.”

The school warmly welcomes external applicants to join their outstanding Sixth Form

Cardinal Hume’s Sixth Form has places available for September 2024 and applications are welcome from students who have not previously attended the school. Head of Sixth Form, Daniel Gribbin said, “There is often a misconception that those who have not attended in Years 7 to 11 will not get a place, but this is not the case. Our Sixth Form is open to applications, and we warmly welcome students every year to study here.” Registration for external candidates takes place on Friday 23rd August and anyone interested in studying here is welcome to call into the Sixth Form centre for further information between 10am and 12 noon.