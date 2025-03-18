Students empowered with key skills for the future with employability workshops

Year 10 students at Heworth Grange School in Gateshead take part in in interactive, team building activities to enhance their skills.

Heworth Grange School in Gateshead, part of Consilium Academies, welcomed a series of dynamic employability workshops aimed at equipping Year 10 students with essential skills for the workforce.

The workshops, led by Steve Tough from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), were designed to engage students in interactive activities that fostered collaboration and practical skills development

During the session, students participated in hands-on exercises that helped them build their teamwork abilities, while developing a skills board to guide them in constructing a professional CV.

Heworth Grange School is committed to improving students' confidence for a competitive job market

These activities were a key part of a six-week programme tailored to Year 10 learners, offering them the opportunity to not only enhance their employability skills but also gain valuable, meaningful encounters with real employers.

The workshops are part of Heworth Grange's commitment to providing students with the tools they need to succeed in the future workforce, ensuring they are well-prepared for both employment and further education opportunities.

This initiative highlights the importance of equipping young people with the practical skills and confidence to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

The school looks forward to continuing to offer similar opportunities for students to engage with professionals and develop the competencies needed for a successful career.

The young people enjoyed the workshops, which were run by the DWP

Claire Bell, Central Strategic Career Lead at Consilium, said:"The Employability Workshops at Heworth Grange were an excellent opportunity for our Year 10 students to engage with real-world skills that will be invaluable as they move forward in their careers.

“Steve Tough from the DWP delivered highly interactive sessions that not only helped students develop collaboration skills but also empowered them to take the next step in building a professional CV.

“It’s fantastic to see our students gaining meaningful encounters with employers, and I’m proud to be part of a programme that gives them the tools they need to succeed in their future careers."