Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Team behind Netflix series answer all your questions

Film and TV production company Fulwell73 has been responsible for some of the most popular documentaries of recent years.

By Ross Robertson
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 14:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 14:48 pm

From ‘One Direction: This Is Us’ to ‘The Class of 92’, the team have become world leaders in the media industry.

But, despite their success, their heart still lies in their Wearside roots and perhaps their most talked about and popular series, Sunderland 'Til I Die.

The first series was released on Netflix in December 2018 and featured behind-scenes footage as SAFC attempted to make an immediate return to the Premier League after their relegation. However, what actually transpired was a second successive relegation that saw the Black Cats drop to League One.

Leo Pearlman from Fulwell 73 talks to students during his visit to Sunderland University Picture: DAVID WOOD

The eight-part documentary proved extremely popular - both with Sunderland fans, and worldwide - as it captured the heart and soul of the city. A second series is scheduled to be aired in February next year.

One of the company’s founders, Wearsider Leo Pearlman, recently returned to the city for a public lecture at the University of Sunderland.

In an interview with the university, which can be watched here, he discusses the stories behind the show.