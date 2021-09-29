Superyacht captains to be put through their paces at annual South Shields Marine School course

Delegates on a previous course.

Yacht company West Nautical will be hosting its annual command and control training course at the world-renowned South Shields Marine School at South Tyneside College in October.

The training programme will be run in association with the marine school and AkzoNobel Paints and Coatings company.

The first two days will be spent in a 360-degree bridge simulator at the marine school, where delegates will be put through a series of scenarios with the aim of improving bridge team resource management and emergency response.

West Nautical, along with Kate Gillespie from trainers KG Maritime, has developed the simulated scenarios to be superyacht-specific and crew-focused to ensure that delegates gain valuable experience in a realistic environment, with the course having been recognised by the Merchant Navy Training Board.

Following each simulator session, a debrief takes place where delegates can analyse the actions taken and the responses to the scenarios to allow them to identify any learning points that can be taken back and put into practice on board.

The third day at the AkzoNobel Awlgrip factory will continue the training with classroom seminars incorporating real-time incident investigations with a maritime lawyer and casualty surveyor, with all-inclusive evening entertainment included throughout the full course duration.

A spokesperson for West Nautical said: “The three-day course will allow you to challenge yourself alongside fellow yacht captains in South Shields Marine School’s state-of-the-art marine simulation centre on a simulated superyacht.

Bridge equipment in the simulator.

“The course has been designed for experienced superyacht captains, but it is also suitable to senior chief officers holding a valid Master 3000GT license (or above) who are looking for simulated command experience prior to taking their first command.

“Having received Merchant Navy Training Board recognition in 2016, participants shall receive a certificate of recognised qualification by attending the course.”

The course runs from October 19 to 21, 2021.

The spokesperson added: “With only a limited number of spaces available this course provides a fantastic opportunity for captains to network, update their skills and acquire new knowledge to implement once back on board.

"A series of evening entertainment will also be arranged in some of Newcastle’s finest restaurants.”

Captain Dean Pilatti of M/Y Ariance, who previously took part in the course, said: “This course has far exceeded my expectations. I have learned far more than I could have in a year on my own bridge.”

Captain William Kaye of M/Y Coral Ocean added: “As a captain, it gives you a level of training we’re not able to do onboard.

"The simulator provides the setting for training command and control emergency scenarios. I’d highly recommend it as an additional course beyond the requirements as an excellent tool and learning process for an experienced Master.”

The course fees are £1,200.00 plus VAT per person + accommodation fees of £85.00 per night in a ‘four-star city centre hotel’.

Course fees include all airport transfers, local transport, lunch and evening meals and entertainment.

For further information about West Nautical’s Command and Control course or to read more testimonials from graduates, visit https://westnautical.com/services/training/

To sign up for the upcoming course contact [email protected] or call +44 191 478 9920

