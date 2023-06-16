Teacher sickness: Worst affected schools in South Tyneside as absence levels rise across the country

There has been a sharp rise in sick days taken by teachers across the region.

Teacher sickness led to the loss of 3.2 million working days across schools in England in the 2021/2022 academic year, a rise of 61% over five years with one union claiming the days lost are due to “stress, overwork and burnout.”

The average teacher in England took 6.3 days off sick in 2021/22, up from 4.1 days five years before, Department for Education figures show. More than two thirds of teachers (68%) were off sick at some point in the academic year, up from 55% five years before.

In the North East, teachers took an average of 6.3 days off sick across 2021/2022, up from 4.6 days in 2016/17. In South Tyneside a total of 8.560 working days were lost across the year.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teacher’s union, said that the increase in both the proportion of teachers taking sick leave and the number of days taken “reflects the reality that teachers are increasingly suffering stress, overwork and burnout”.

“The government has expected teachers simply to soldier on throughout the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis whilst more children are presenting with acute learning and support needs. The job of teaching is becoming impossible for teachers who are also finding themselves taking on the roles of counsellor, social worker and therapist to fill gaps left by cuts to children’s services.”

He said the figures were likely the “tip of the iceberg” as staffing pressures meant many teachers felt they had little choice but to come to work even when unwell.

The Department for Education was approached for comment. In a note accompanying the figures, it said the Office for National Statistics had observed a rise in sickness absence across the UK since 2020, which “broadly aligns” with the picture in the schools workforce.

Here we reveal which schools in [council area] had the greatest average number of days taken in sickness absence by teachers, including those who were not off sick. We have omitted schools where fewer than five teachers took sick leave.

Female Student Raising Hand To Ask Question In Classroom Teacher sickness: Worst affected schools in South Tyneside as absence levels rise across the country

Hebburn Comprehensive School At Hebburn Comprehensive School a total of 718 days were lost to illness in 2021-22, an average of 12 days per teacher.

Bamburgh School At Bamburgh School a total of 297 days were lost to sick leave, an average of 10.6 per teacher.

Toner Avenue Primary School At Toner Avenue Primary School a total of 273 days were lost to sickness, an average of 10.5 days per teacher.