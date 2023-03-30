School capacity figures.

Department for Education figures show 10 schools were at or over capacity in the area during the 2021-22 academic year – eight primary and two secondary.

The figures show the most crowded primary school in South Tyneside last year was Hebburn Lakes Primary School, which had 429 students on roll and 420 places – meaning it was over capacity by two per cent.

The most crowded secondary school in the area was St Wilfrid's RC College which had 1,305 pupils and 1,253 places last year – over capacity by four per cent.

The data shows that, in England, 17% of primary schools were full or over capacity while 23% of secondary schools.

The Department for Education said most schools that exceeded their capacity were over by fewer than 10 pupils.

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand but pupil numbers are expected to fall over the next few years.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said: “Pupil numbers are already declining in primary, and will soon peak in secondary and special schools. The Department for Education estimate that the total pupil population will fall by over 900,000 between 2022 and 2032."

But he warned that the result of schools operating close to or over capacity puts additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

He said: "Pupils from more affluent backgrounds more frequently succeed through routes of appeal and it’s likely that disadvantaged pupils will suffer to a greater extent from the effects of schools being over capacity.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are "in the pipeline".

