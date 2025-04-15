The 11 South Tyneside primary schools which are the hardest to get into

Families are given three choices as to which primary school they would like to send their child, but naturally parents will be hoping to secure their first choice place.

With place notifications set to be sent to parents tomorrow (Wednesday April 16) we’ve had a look at the percentage of families who got their first choice place for September 2024.

Check out the 11 primary schools in South Tyneside which were the hardest to secure first choice places for this current academic year’s intake.

1 . Primary school places Pupils and families are set to find out their primary school places tomorrow (April 16). | Adobe stock Photo: Adobe stock Photo Sales

2 . Valley View Primary School 41 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 70.73%. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St Matthew's Catholic Primary School 39 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 76.92%. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Hebburn Lakes Primary School 65 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 57 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 87.69%. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales