These are the 15 best-performing primary schools in South Tyneside according to reading, writing and maths attainment.
The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.
The proportion of standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.
Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.
Not all schools had scores listed.
