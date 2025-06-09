These are the 15 best-performing primary schools in South Tyneside according to reading, writing and maths attainment.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

Not all schools had scores listed.

1 . Biddick Hall Junior School Biddick Hall is a council-run junior school in South Shields, achieved an average score of 111 in reading and 109 in maths. 91% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 34% achieved a higher standard. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Cleadon Church of England Academy This Anglican primary school achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 107 in maths. 90% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 15% achieved a higher standard. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Forest View Primary Forest View achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 107 in maths. 88% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 15% achieved a higher standard. | Google Photo Sales