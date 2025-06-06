These are the 15 worst-performing primary schools in South Tyneside, according to reading, writing and maths attainment.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The average 'scaled’ scores refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which 15 schools in South Tyneside had the worst performance.

The list excludes special schools.

2 . Fellgate Primary School, Oxford Way, Jarrow Fellgate Primary School achieved an average score of 105 in reading and 100 in maths. 27% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Simonside Primary School, Glasgow Road, Jarrow Simonside Primary School achieved an average score of 100 in reading and 101 in maths. 39% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. | Google Maps Photo Sales