The 16 South Tyneside primary schools that were the hardest to get into for 2025/26

The 2025/26 school year has officially begun and whilst National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately, not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

The latest data from the Department of Education shows how hard it was to get a place at South Tyneside’s primary schools.

St Mary's RC Primary School, on Ayr Drive, in Jarrow, appeared to be the hardest to get into, based on the number of times it was selected as a first preference against the number of first choice offers given out.

Take a look below at how South Tyneside’s primary schools rank, based on how difficult they are to get a first place at.

1 . Hardest South Tyneside primary schools to get into New data from the Department for Education shows which South Tyneside primary schools are the hardest to get into. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Jarrow 52 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out, which is a success rate of 57.69%. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Valley View Primary School, Jarrow 51 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out, which is a success rate of 58.82%. | Google Maps Photo Sales