The most recently published data from the Department for Education shows for the 2024 cohort of GCSE students , 35.5% of South Tyneside pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above (traditional high grade C) in English and maths which is below the national average of 45.9%.

Only one of the borough’s secondary schools saw a higher percentage of children attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths than the national average, whilst seven schools were below the national average.

Check out the following results to see how your son or daughter’s school performed.

1 . GCSE English and maths grades See how your son or daughter's school performed. | National World Photo Sales

2 . St Wilfrid's RC College St Wilfrid's RC College saw 46.7% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs, which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and the national average of 45.9%. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St Joseph's Catholic Academy St Joseph's Catholic Academy saw 41.3% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs, which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and below the national average of 45.9%. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales