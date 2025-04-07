The best and worst performing South Tyneside secondary schools based on latest GCSE English and maths grades

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:09 BST

GCSE performance in the core subjects of English and maths is still one of the key benchmarks on which secondary school performance is judged.

The most recently published data from the Department for Education shows for the 2024 cohort of GCSE students , 35.5% of South Tyneside pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above (traditional high grade C) in English and maths which is below the national average of 45.9%.

Only one of the borough’s secondary schools saw a higher percentage of children attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths than the national average, whilst seven schools were below the national average.

Check out the following results to see how your son or daughter’s school performed.

See how your son or daughter's school performed.

1. GCSE English and maths grades

See how your son or daughter's school performed. | National World

Photo Sales
St Wilfrid's RC College saw 46.7% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs, which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and the national average of 45.9%.

2. St Wilfrid's RC College

St Wilfrid's RC College saw 46.7% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs, which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and the national average of 45.9%. | Google

Photo Sales
St Joseph's Catholic Academy saw 41.3% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs, which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and below the national average of 45.9%.

3. St Joseph's Catholic Academy

St Joseph's Catholic Academy saw 41.3% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs, which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and below the national average of 45.9%. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Harton Academy saw 39.3% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs, which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and below the national average of 45.9%

4. Harton Academy

Harton Academy saw 39.3% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs, which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and below the national average of 45.9% | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSchoolsGCSE
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice