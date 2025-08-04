These are the best-performing Secondary schools in South Tyneside according to English and maths GCSE results.

The latest official secondary school league table sees each school ranked by the percentage of students who achieved a grade 5 in both English and maths GCSEs.

All information is from Government data, although not all schools had scores listed within the information available.

1 . St Wilfrid's RC College 46.7% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. | Google Photo Sales

2 . St Joseph's Catholic Academy 41.3% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Harton Academy 39.3% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. | Google Photo Sales