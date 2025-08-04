The best performing secondary schools in South Tyneside based on latest English and maths scores

The summer holidays are noiw here, but some eyes are turning towards next year.

These are the best-performing Secondary schools in South Tyneside according to English and maths GCSE results.

The latest official secondary school league table sees each school ranked by the percentage of students who achieved a grade 5 in both English and maths GCSEs.

All information is from Government data, although not all schools had scores listed within the information available.

46.7% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs.

1. St Wilfrid's RC College

46.7% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. | Google

41.3% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs.

2. St Joseph's Catholic Academy

41.3% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. | Google

39.3% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs.

3. Harton Academy

39.3% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. | Google

39.3% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs.

4. Whitburn Church of England Academy, Whitburn

39.3% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs. | Google Maps

