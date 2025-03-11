The best performing South Tyneside secondary schools based on final Progress 8 scores

Two secondary schools in the borough are classed as performing in line with their national counterparts while the remaining schools have been grouped as below average or well below average for pupil progress.

To calculate Progress 8, each school is given a statistically calculated positive or negative value which is used to assess the progress made by pupils of the same assessed starting point when they sat their Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) in Year 6 and the results then achieved in their GCSEs in Year 11.

It was introduced in 2016 as a fairer way to assess a school’s academic performance, rather than simply looking at raw grades and outcomes.

A score above zero represents that pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Year 6 while a score below means, on average, they made less.

South Tyneside schools achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.39, meaning pupils across the borough, on average, made less progress than was achieved nationally.

A Progress 8 score is calculated based on how pupils have performed in eight subjects, including English, Maths and the sciences, and statistically assessing their scores, on average, against how pupils with the same Year 6 SATs results nationally have performed in their GCSEs.

A value is then given for the school as to whether pupils have made the expected amount of progress.

The scores awarded for Maths and English are given double weighting, to reflect the importance of these subjects. Other subjects included in a Progress 8 calculation includes Computer Science, History, Geography and languages.

A score of plus one means that pupils with the same SATs results are achieving, on average, one grade more than their national peers in their GCSEs, while a score of minus one, means on average they are attaining one grade less.

Check out the following results to see how your son or daughter’s school has performed.

1 . Progress 8 Progress 8 scores have been published for South Tyneside Schools. Photo: David Davies Photo Sales

2 . Whitburn Church of England Academy Whitburn Church of England Academy has a Progress 8 score of -0.11 which is above the Local Authority average of - 0.39. Children are within the 'average' band of making similar progress compared to their national peers. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Jarrow School Jarrow School has a Progress 8 score of -0.16 which is above the Local Authority average of - 0.39. Children are within the 'average' band of making similar progress compared to their national peers. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales