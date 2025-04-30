The best South Tyneside schools and colleges based on A Level progress scores

Also published are the average points and grades for Applied General Qualifications, often in the form of BTECs, which have a more vocational element in subjects such as Health & Social Care and Media & Publishing

As well as being given an A-level grade A* to E, each student’s grade is given a numerical value which is used to provide a points total when a student is applying for a place at university as well as allowing average grade calculations to be made for schools and local authorities.

An A* is worth 56 points, reducing at eight point intervals to an E which is worth 16 points.

Progress scores have also been calculated for schools and sixth forms. A progress score is a statistical calculation looking at how students of similar pre-assessed ability in their GCSEs then performed at A Level.

A score above zero means students made more progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 4 (Year 11).

A score below zero means students made less progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 4.

Have a look and see how your son or daughter’s school sixth form or college performed.

Harton Academy had 123 students sit A Level exams. Students achieved an average grade of B- and an average point score of 35.05 which is above the local authority average of a grade C+ and average point score of 31.8. The school achieved an A Level progress score of 0.12 (average). 38 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 29.19, equivalent of a Merit +. This is above the local authority average of 28.26 and the national average of 29.17.

Tyne Coast College had 48 students sit A Level exams. Students achieved an average grade of C and an average point score of 29.21 which is below the local authority average of a grade C+ and average point score of 31.8. The college achieved an A Level progress score of 0.01 (average). 81 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 24.24, equivalent of a Merit. This is below the local authority average of 28.26 and the national average of 29.17.