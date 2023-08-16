News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

The full list of primary and secondary schools across South Tyneside with a current 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

It’s the highest rating schools and colleges can obtain in the country.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 27th Oct 2022, 13:11 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST

A small number of schools and colleges across South Tyneside are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

These are the schools and colleges in the region which have been given the special badge of honour.

These are all the schools across South Tyneside which have been awarded an outstanding rating.

1. Collage Maker-27-Oct-2022-12.51-PM.jpg

These are all the schools across South Tyneside which have been awarded an outstanding rating. Photo: Photojoiner/Google

Photo Sales
Cleadon Church of England Academy on Boldon Lane was given an oustanding rating during their most recent inspection in November 2011.

2. Cleadon Church of England Academy

Cleadon Church of England Academy on Boldon Lane was given an oustanding rating during their most recent inspection in November 2011. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Epinay Business and Enterprise School on Nevison Avenue in South Shields was rated outstanding at the site's last inspection in March 2018.

3. Epinay Business and Enterprise School

Epinay Business and Enterprise School on Nevison Avenue in South Shields was rated outstanding at the site's last inspection in March 2018. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hadrian Primary School on Baring Street in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating during its last inspection in June 2008.

4. Hadrian Primary School

Hadrian Primary School on Baring Street in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating during its last inspection in June 2008. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideOfsted