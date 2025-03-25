Check out the Ofsted nursery grades for all South Tyneside's nursery providers. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty ImagesCheck out the Ofsted nursery grades for all South Tyneside's nursery providers. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Check out the Ofsted nursery grades for all South Tyneside's nursery providers. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Ofsted grades for all South Tyneside nurseries inspected this academic year

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:06 BST

Choosing which early years nursery setting to send your child is difficult decision for any parent.

Ofsted inspection reports still remain one of the best ways for parents to assess where to send their child. Nursery inspections are given a judgement on the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Each category is graded as inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding. Unlike schools, nurseries are still given an overall grade. Schools which have nurseries will be given a judgement grade for early years provision.

Check out the Ofsted judgements for all South Tyneside nursery settings inspected this academic year (since the start of September).

Red Roof Nursery and Kids Club in Hebburn was judged by Ofsted to be good in all areas. The inspection took place on February 11.

1. Red Roof Nursery and Kids Club

Red Roof Nursery and Kids Club in Hebburn was judged by Ofsted to be good in all areas. The inspection took place on February 11. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sue Hedley Nursery School in Hebburn was judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in all areas. The inspection took place on February 4.

2. Sue Hedley Nursery School

Sue Hedley Nursery School in Hebburn was judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in all areas. The inspection took place on February 4. | Google

Photo Sales
Bede Burn Kindergarten, in Jarrow, was judged outstanding in all areas by Ofsted. The inspection took place on January 30.

3. Bede Burn Kindergarten

Bede Burn Kindergarten, in Jarrow, was judged outstanding in all areas by Ofsted. The inspection took place on January 30. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, South Shields, including its nursery provision, was judged to have maintained the good standards identified at its previous inspection. The inspection took place on January 28 and 29.

4. St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, South Shields

St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, South Shields, including its nursery provision, was judged to have maintained the good standards identified at its previous inspection. The inspection took place on January 28 and 29. | G Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideOfstedNurseriesSchoolsParents
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice