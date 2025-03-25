The Ofsted grades for all South Tyneside nurseries inspected this academic year

Ofsted inspection reports still remain one of the best ways for parents to assess where to send their child. Nursery inspections are given a judgement on the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Each category is graded as inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding. Unlike schools, nurseries are still given an overall grade. Schools which have nurseries will be given a judgement grade for early years provision.

Check out the Ofsted judgements for all South Tyneside nursery settings inspected this academic year (since the start of September).

1 . Red Roof Nursery and Kids Club Red Roof Nursery and Kids Club in Hebburn was judged by Ofsted to be good in all areas. The inspection took place on February 11.

2 . Sue Hedley Nursery School Sue Hedley Nursery School in Hebburn was judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in all areas. The inspection took place on February 4.

3 . Bede Burn Kindergarten Bede Burn Kindergarten, in Jarrow, was judged outstanding in all areas by Ofsted. The inspection took place on January 30.