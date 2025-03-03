The Ofsted report cards for all South Tyneside schools inspected this academic year

From September 2024, the new Labour Government confirmed schools would no longer be placed into one of the four overall judgement categories; Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.
However, inspectors still provide report cards giving judgements for each school based on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management. Primary schools are also given a judgement for Early Years education whilst secondary schools with 16 - 18 provision are given a judgment for Sixth Form education.
Check out the Ofsted report cards and judgements for all the South Tyneside schools inspected this academic year.
1. Bamburgh School, South Shields
Date report published - October 22
Report Card - Quality of education: Outstanding
Behaviour and attitudes: Outstanding
Personal development: Outstanding
Leadership and management: Outstanding
Early years provision: Outstanding | Google Photo: Google
2. St Oswald's Catholic Primary oogleSchool, South Shields
Date report published - January 28
Report Card - "St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, South Shields has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection". The school was judged to be good at its previous inspection. | G Photo: Google
3. Whitburn Church of England Academy
Date report published - February 10
Report Card - Quality of education: Good
Behaviour and attitudes: Good
Personal development: Outstanding
Leadership and management: Good
Sixth form provision: Good | Google
4. Monkton Academy
Date report published - January 21
Report card - "Monkton Academy has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection". The school was judged to be good at its last inspection. | Google
