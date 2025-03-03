The Ofsted report cards for all South Tyneside schools inspected this academic year

From September 2024, the new Labour Government confirmed schools would no longer be placed into one of the four overall judgement categories; Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

However, inspectors still provide report cards giving judgements for each school based on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management. Primary schools are also given a judgement for Early Years education whilst secondary schools with 16 - 18 provision are given a judgment for Sixth Form education.

Check out the Ofsted report cards and judgements for all the South Tyneside schools inspected this academic year.

1 . Bamburgh School, South Shields School - Bamburgh School, South Shields Date report published - October 22 Report Card - Quality of education: Outstanding Behaviour and attitudes: Outstanding Personal development: Outstanding Leadership and management: Outstanding Early years provision: Outstanding | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . St Oswald's Catholic Primary oogleSchool, South Shields School - St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, South Shields. Date report published - January 28 Report Card - "St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, South Shields has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection". The school was judged to be good at its previous inspection. | G Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Whitburn Church of England Academy School - Whitburn Church of England Academy Date report published - February 10 Report Card - Quality of education: Good Behaviour and attitudes: Good Personal development: Outstanding Leadership and management: Good Sixth form provision: Good | Google Photo Sales

4 . Monkton Academy School - Monkton Academy Date report published - January 21 Report card - "Monkton Academy has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection". The school was judged to be good at its last inspection. | Google Photo Sales