The South Tyneside secondary schools with the highest and lowest GCSE English and maths results

The Department for Education (DfE) has published its performance data for the borough’s school’s according to the percentage of pupils attaining a grade 5 (old high grade C) or above in their English and maths GCSEs.

Whilst Progress 8 remains the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, how pupils perform in the core subjects of maths and English is still seen as pivotal to their future life-chances.

It’s why the DfE still publish a raw percentage performance for these two subjects, which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, although a percentage figure is also published for pupils achieving a grade 4 (standard pass/low old grade C) in the two core subjects.

The 2024 cohort of South Tyneside pupils generally achieved less than their national counterparts with 35.5% of students attaining a Grade 5 or above in maths and English, compared to 45.9% in all state funded English schools.

Check out how your son or daughter’s school performed. Special schools have not been included in the list.

1. School performance

St Wilfrid's RC College saw 46.7% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above (old high grade C equivalent) in maths and English which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and national state-funded school average of 45.9%. 71.1% of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above (old low level grade C equivalent) in Maths and English.

2. St Wilfrid's RC College

St Joseph's Catholic Academy saw 41.3% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above (old high grade C equivalent) in maths and English which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and below the national state-funded school average of 45.9%. 69.5% of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above (old low level grade C equivalent) in Maths and English.

3. St Joseph's Catholic Academy

Harton Academy saw 39.3% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above (old high grade C equivalent) in maths and English which is above the local authority average of 35.5% and below the national state-funded school average of 45.9%. 60.3% of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above (old low level grade C equivalent) in Maths and English.

4. Harton Academy

