These are the ratings of every South Shields primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in South Shields following recent inspections by Ofsted.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 15:19 pm
Listed are 20 primary schools in the South Tyneside council area and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2018 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Sea View Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 23-05-2019

2. Monkton Junior School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 01-05-2019

3. Forest View Primary

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 21-03-2019

4. St Aloysius RC Voluntary Aided Infant School

Ofsted rating: 1 - Outstanding. Date of inspection: 23-01-2019

