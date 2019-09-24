These are the ratings of every South Shields secondary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in South Shields following inspections by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in South Shields following inspections by Ofsted.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 16:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 16:24 pm

Listed are 13 secondary schools in the South Tyneside council area and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on the last inspection. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. South Shields School

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 09-05-2019

2. St Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 31-01-2019

3. St Wilfrid’s RC College

Ofsted rating: 1 - Outstanding. Date of inspection: 04-10-2018

4. Keelman’s Way School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 03-10-2018

