High performing schools in particular are often oversubscribed. In the quest to accommodate demand, and with academy trusts now given the autonomy to assess their own staffing and resources and make decisions on intake, it’s a situation which led 3,500 schools in England operating above their original official capacity.

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year showed 3,537 schools were operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There were more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools were over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

Here we look at which schools in South Tyneside Local Authority were operating above their original official capacity last year. Reasons previously cited by local schools for increased intake is trying to accommodate parental demand and successful appeals for places.

1. Hebburn Lakes Primary School Hebburn Lakes Primary School was over its official capacity by 4 per cent. The school had an extra 17 pupils on its roll.

2. Holy Trinity Church of England Academy Holy Trinity Church of England Academy was over its official capacity by 3.3 per cent. The school had an extra 7 pupils on its roll.

3. St Aloysius Catholic Infant School St Aloysius Catholic Infant School was over its official capacity by 2.8 per cent. The school had an extra 5 pupils on its roll.

4. St Wilfrid's RC College St Wilfrid's RC College was over its official capacity by 1.9 per cent. The school had an extra 24 pupils on its roll.