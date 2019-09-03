These are the term dates for 2019 and 2020 as South Tyneside heads back to school
It’s a busy day for families across South Tyneside on Tuesday, September 3 as little ones head back to school after the summer holidays.
Autumn has begun and there are fun things in sight – like Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas.
But before that, there’s a half-term holiday!
If you are already dreaming about your next week off, we have taken a look at the recommended term dates from South Tyneside Council.
October half term: Break-up on Friday, October 25 and return to school on Monday, November 4
Christmas holidays: Break-up on Friday, December 20 and return to school on Monday, January 6
February half term: Break-up on Friday, February 14 and return to school on Monday, February 24
Easter holidays: Break-up on Friday, April 3 and return to school on Monday, April 20
May half term: Break-up on Friday, May 22 and return to school on Monday, June 1
Summer holidays: Break-up on Friday, July 17